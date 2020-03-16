One new virus case; primary extended to June 23; job help discussed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has one new case — a 34-year-old women from Jefferson County — of the coronavirus but more may be confirmed Monday night when results from the state lab are released, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

And the state will postpone its Democratic and Republican primaries from May 19 to June 23. The 35 day delay is the latest allowed by law.

Secretary of State Michael Adams made the recommendation to the governor.

“This will give us time to assess any changes we need to make to insure a smooth election,” Adams said.

Beshear also said the state is asking child care centers to be closed by the end of business Friday.

“I know it’s going to be hard, but it’s all necessary,” Beshear stated following up on the move he said Monday morning would be coming.

Beshear also had state leaders at his briefing to explain steps the state is taking in light of likely job losses, especially with the closing of in-person dining at restaurants and bars. Information also is available at the www.kycovid19.ky.gov Web site.

He urged Kentuckians to order out to support local businesses. He repeated waiving the work requirement and waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The state also will grant three-month extensions for driver’s license renewals.

The state also is applying for federal Small Business Association loans to help small businesses.

In addition, the Nelson County man who had refused to self-isolate has now agreed to do so, Beshear said.

The state also is adding new features, including test results from counties, to the state web site – www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The site is seeing increasing usage, so much so it crashed for a brief time Monday, but those issues have been resolved, Gov. Andy Beshear said during is daily 5 p.m. briefing Monday.

He also continued to urge all groups to cancel meetings and gatherings.

He stressed coronavirus testing will be free for everyone when it becomes widely available.