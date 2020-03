GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a man was arrested in connection to soliciting a juvenile for sex and nude photos over Facebook.

According to troopers, Edward L. Taylor of Valatie, New York, was living in Olive Hill, Kentucky at the time of the complaint.

Taylor is accused of allegedly soliciting a Greenup County under-age female on Facebook.

Troopers say Taylor was arrested during an arranged meeting without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.