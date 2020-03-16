Education Association asks patience

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Education Association has postponed its annual assembly next month. And more importantly, the group has asked teachers to remain patient.

The KEA Board of Directors voted unanimously to postpone its annual state Delegate Assembly, scheduled for April 1– 3 in Louisville, along with all other scheduled in-person events through the end of April.

“As an association that supports both education support professionals and teachers across the Commonwealth, our board of directors believes that KEA should lead by example to ensure the safety and health of members and staff,” said KEA President Eddie Campbell.

The association also called for Kentucky educators to be patient during the uncertainty of school closures and NTI plan development.

“We understand that NTI and other out-of-school plans vary greatly from district to district,” said Campbell. “We are asking educators to remain calm, identify concerns, proactively work with school administrators, and be flexible as we all find equitable solutions that ensure students receive the services and instruction they need. Those solutions must also provide all school employees a safe and flexible work environment, as recommended by Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education. It is vital for the health of every citizen in the Commonwealth to take—and follow—appropriate, responsible steps.”

“We applaud the governor’s proactive stance during this pandemic and ask that every school district superintendent, administrator, and board of education follow the governor’s and the Kentucky Department of Education’s recommendations related to schools and employee safety,” said Campbell.