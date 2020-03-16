Clark County Schools give out free meals to students

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — If you’re worried about how you’ll feed your kids with schools closed, there are options.

Several school districts are offering meals to students at different drive through and pick-up locations, like Clark County Schools.

For some students, eating at school can be some of the only meals they get.

“As a district, my staff, they worry about their kids they see them everyday they know they’re hungry,” says Becky Lowry, nutrition director for Clark County Schools.

That’s why Clark County Schools is offering breakfast and lunch for each and every student in the district.

“This has been very helpful, very helpful,” says Wanda Coomer who has children and grandchildren in the school district.

There are five different pick up spots: Campbell Jr. High School, Clark County Preschool, GRC High, Justice and Shearer Elementary schools.

Parents – with students – can come from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays and pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day.

“Well this has meant the world to me cause I’m on a fixed income and my grandchildren’s mother is actually a server and going to nursing school,” says Coomer.

The family is worried her hours will be cut. The governor announced Monday bars and restaurants will close dining rooms so for Coomer’s family these meals are greatly needed.

“I’m more worried about the kids than myself. Adults can cut back on food but it’s hard to cut back for little kids,” says Coomer.

She says it’s a time of uncertainty.

“We don’t know how to plan because we don’t really know how long you’re gonna be at home or social distancing or how much food should you get. I mean, it’s just a lot of questions,” says Coomer.

But she says at least these meals bring a little peace to the chaos around her.

The meals will be available until March 27th. The district says then it will reassess whether it needs to continue the program or not.

Starting Wednesday, mobile meal routes will run at:

Tyler Banks Housing from 11-11:15 a.m.

Calvary Christian Church Mt. Carmel Campus from 11-11:15 a.m.

Quick Shop Mobile Home Park from 11:25-11:40 a.m.

Apple Ridge Subdivision from 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Summit Apartments from 11:45-noon

Fox’s General Store from 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Yorktowne Apartments from 12:15-12:30 p.m.