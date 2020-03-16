Access to state Capitol limited, Legislature still working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several hours after Gov. Andy Beshear said access to the State Capitol Campus will be temporarily limited to essential staff, the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) announced that access to the Capitol Annex building will also be curbed in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Legislators and essential staff will continue working in the Annex building. People scheduled to testify before legislative committees can also enter the building. Other visitors will temporarily not be allowed in the Annex at a time when health officials discourage large crowds from gathering to help contain and mitigate the possible spread of the COVID-19.

Kentuckians have numerous ways to stay connected to the work of the General Assembly even if they can’t come to the Capitol Campus.