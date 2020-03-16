3-year-old girl fatally wounded in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A 3-year-old girl has been shot and killed at a home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets that officers were called to the home Sunday afternoon.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t clear who was at home with the girl when the shooting happened, but Mitchell said he didn’t think she was home alone.

Mitchell said it’s too early to say whether charges could be filed.