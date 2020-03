Tenn. brothers clear stores of sanitizer products for resale

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Two Tennessee brothers cleared store shelves in two states of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes in an elaborate plan to resell them for profit during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

And online retailers soon halted their sale and the state attorney general sent them a cease-and-desist letter.

The New York Times reports Matt and Noah Colvin, of Hixson, Tenn., are now stuck with a garage full of products, including 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Matt Colvin says he’s now looking to donate the items. He defended his initial plans to hoard products for profit, calling it a public service.