Church hosts old-fashioned drive-in service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On most Sundays, many families would be headed to church.

But given the risk posed by large, close gatherings, churches were urged to cancel services or find alternative.

The Catholic Diocese of Lexington even granted parishioners dispensation from the Sunday mass obligation to try and help reduce exposure risk.

Some churches went to online-only or Facebook live services.

One church in Lexington came up with a unique old-school combination as an alternative.

David’s Fork Baptist Church held a drive-in service on Sunday morning. Its members were able to tune their radios to 91.1 FM and listen to their pastor, Mickey Hyder, who spoke to them on a podium in the church’s parking lot. It was similar to a normal service with singing and worship as well.

Hyder says though the church’s physical doors are closed for now, his faith is not shaken.

“Even though we’re doing this, we are not living in a spirit of fear at all,” Hyder says. “We have the power of God inside each and every one of us. So what I’ve been saying through all of this is we’re trying to spread the word, but not the virus.”

The church has around 75 members, many of whom are seniors. Hyder says the church will host drive-in services for the next several weeks, but is hoping to be open by Easter.