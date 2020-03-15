Getting wetter and warmer…

Overview: Our very active weather pattern will continue this week with up and down temperatures and several rounds of rain.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly, Lows in the lower to middle 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing late, Highs in the middle 50s
Tuesday: Rain ending in the morning with some afternoon clearing, with highs around 60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 60s
Thursday: Periods of rain developing in the afternoon, highs in the lower 70s
Friday: Scattered morning thunderstorms, turning cooler with highs falling from the upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool, highs around 50
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in lower to middle 50s
AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
gzabrecky@wtvq.com