More clouds than sun to finish out the weekend

It was a cool and wet day across the Bluegrass Region with showers starting in the late morning and continuing throughout the entire day. Rain showers have been heavy at times; however rainfall amounts have not added up into impressive number, the Bluegrass Region less than one inch of rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers eventually trailing off, lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday, more clouds than sunshine, highs in the low 50

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures get really warm into next week with partly cloudy skies Monday but showers will be likely once again Tuesday. It’s possible we could see severe weather once again next week as temperatures creep back into the upper 60s to low 70s and showers and thunderstorms appear likely Thursday and Friday. With that said, this is still and evolving forecast and models could still change.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, lows in the mid 30s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with showers like in the evening, highs in the lower 60s

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, highs in the upper 60s

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

SATURDAY: Party cloudy skies, highs in the upper 40s

