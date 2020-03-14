Baptist Health Lexington restricts visitors in response to coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Lexington on Saturday announced it is restricting the number of visitors a patient can have as a precaution to the coronavirus.

The hospital says patients can choose two people to provide support during their hospital stay. It says no other family members, friends or children under 16 are allowed until further notice.

Officials say only the parents of babies in the NICU are currently allowed in the NICU area.

They say those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit. Also, when visiting, remember to wash hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.