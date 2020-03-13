Adrian Hernandez was just 31 when he received a heart transplant.

You can help give the gift of life Monday, March 16th from 8am to 6 pm.

The need for blood is extreme right now as facilities all over the country are dealing with a shortage.

Donors will receive a solid blue t-shirt.

Donating blood could help save the life of someone like Adrian Hernandez. Adrian had a heart transplant at just 31 years old. The blood he received help make his new heart work, ultimately giving him a second chance at life.

Come out to the Beaumont Donor Center:

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle

Lexington , KY 40513 United States