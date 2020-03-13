A soggy and cooler Saturday

After a busy night of severe weather and showers and thunderstorms our Friday as been calm and cool. Temperatures have been in the mid 50s with locations in eastern Kentucky reaching the lower 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday, showers likely, highs in the low 40s

LOOKING AHEAD

The second system arrives late Saturday morning and we can expect a cold rain most of the day as it continues into the early hours of Sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely. Rain totals appear to range around one inch of rain

Temperatures get really warm into next week with partly cloudy skies Monday but showers will be likely once again Tuesday. It’s possible we could see severe weather once again next week.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, lows in the mid 30s

SATURDAY: Showers likely, highs in the low 40s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s

THURSDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 60s

FRIDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

