In-person court proceedings put on hold

Except for emergencies and a few exceptions, in-person court proceedings are being put on hold in Kentucky as the impact of the coronavirus — COVID-19 — outbreak continues to reach into every corner of daily life in the state.

The suspension lasts from March 16 through April 10, according to a press release from the Kentucky Supreme Court. All in-person civil and criminal dockets are canceled.

Exceptions will be made when necessary for domestic violence hearings, criminal evidentiary hearings, and emergency matters, according to the release. And even in those cases, judges are encouraged to use phone or video services to minimize in-person contact.

In addition, the Supreme Court will not seat an audience, as it normally does, when it hears oral arguments in civil cases on appeal from Fayette, Jefferson, Kenton and Woodford counties March 18-20 in Frankfort. Proceedings will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the state Capitol at 700 Capital Ave., in Frankfort, but the proceedings will not be open to the public.

The move is done in response to calls for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.