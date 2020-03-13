One killed, officer injured in Louisville police shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed and a Louisville police officer was injured when gunfire erupted early Friday morning when police served a search warrant.

A team from the department’s narcotics unit was entering an apartment on Springfield Drive at about 12:15 a.m. when the shooting happened. As officers entered the apartment, which is near St. Andrews Church Road, one of two people inside opened fire, according to Assistant Chief Josh Judah.

- Advertisement -

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect. A second person inside the apartment was not injured and was taken into custody.

A Louisville officer was wounded. He is being treated at University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to recover.

The officer, the person killed and the other person in the apartment haven’t been identified.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.