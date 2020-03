LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 and Kentucky Blood Center teaming up to give area residents a chance to help by donating blood at ABC-36’s Solid Blue Blood Drive Monday, March 16.The drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle in Lexington.The first 100 people to donate blood get a free ABC 36 Solid Blue t-shirt from the Kentucky Blood Center.