Keeneland changes impact homeless shelter

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland closing its spring meet to spectators due to the coronavirus has had unintended consequences.

Like thousands of seasonal workers the track just hired are now potentially without a job.

That includes people at the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition, which is now struggling not only with a loss of income, but also the difficulty of protecting a vulnerable group from the virus.

“Yeah, we’re getting it on all sides right now but that’s okay. Nobody ever said this was easy,” says executive director of JCHC, Johnny Templin.

Hope is what the group is holding onto.

“United we stand. Divided we fall,” says Andrew Tolman, a resident at the homeless shelter.

Keeneland being closed to spectators means the services the shelter typically provides the track won’t be needed.

During meets, the non-profit partners with Keeneland’s hospitality group, volunteering to clean the concession stand floors and help feed customers.

“My stomach kind of dropped. I knew it was what’s best for the community but I also knew that Keeneland probably wasn’t gonna give us those funds we normally work for out there and that that would be crucifying for us in a lot of different ways,” says Templin.

During the fall meet, the group put in over 2,000 volunteer hours. They’re “paid” with donations that go to the organization’s annual revenue.

“In 2019 it covered right at about 45% of our operating revenue,” says Templin.

The homeless shelter received almost $13,000 from helping during the spring meet and Derby last year.

“If stuff isn’t coming in we can’t give back and give out. But I mean, it is what it is. We take it by ear and get through it,” says Tolman.

As it is, the shelter is already working hard to keep a particularly at-risk population healthy.

“An impact here is rough for everybody because we’re already kind of in a rough situation,” says Tolman.

Staff are putting extra emphasis on washing hands and cleaning surfaces. But the coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. It’s even hurting those who live just to help others.

“God has paved a way every step and we’re certain he’s gonna do that right now. We just don’t necessarily know what that looks like but we’re gonna walk it out,” says Templin.

If you would like to help make up that financial cost and learn more about the shelter, click here.

You can donate directly to the group’s PayPal by clicking here.