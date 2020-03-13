Fayette schools list meal sites, student activity ideas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With schools closed at least three weeks, Fayette County School administrators, like those in districts across the state which are closed at least two weeks, are providing parents with information on everything from meal contingencies to activities to keep kids busy.

Educational activities appropriate for students at each grade level are being provided two ways:

Students at every grade level were given copies of “FCPS Unplugged” to take home with them. This document includes 15 days of activities students can do at home without the use of electronic devices. They are here FCS.UP.11×8.5.PreK-5th

FCS.UP.6th-8th

FCS.UP.9th-12th

Families and students can visit www.fcps.net/COVID19 and there will be online lessons posted under the link for “Instructional Activities.

FREE breakfast and lunch will be served to anyone 18-years-old or younger at a total of 115 bus stops and 18 school locations throughout our community. See Bus Bites Routes to print.

The district switchboard will accept phone calls at 859-381-4100 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week between March 16 and 27.

Bluegrass HealthFirst Clinics at our schools will remain open to provide medical care for children and families. Families should check here for the list of clinics and call to schedule an appointment at a convenient location.

District Mental Health Professionals will be on call to help students and families. To access this service, call 859-381-4100.

Family Resource and Youth Service Centers will be available by phone to support families with essential needs. The list of FRYSCs can be found here.

To encourage families to enjoy the time they have together, the district developed a set of “Family Fun Activities,” which is here Family Fun 3.13.20.