Fayette County deputy constable dies from medical emergency, officials say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities say a Fayette County constable died suddenly Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.

Fayette County District 3 says 62-year-old Deputy Constable Walter Petot was serving court process at the time and was sent to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he later died

Authorities say Petot graduated from the Kentucky Department of a Criminal Justice Training Academy in 1979. He served with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, rising to the rank of Chief Deputy. He then served with the Kentucky State Police before becoming an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Insurance Fraud Division where he retired in 2017. They say Petot joined the Fayette County Constable’s Office District 3 in February of 2019.



The office says services for Petot are currently being arranged and more information will be released once they are set.