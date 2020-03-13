Family of fallen officer to get free home

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two years after he was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018, a national foundation will honor Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton by taking on the family’s mortgage.

“Patrolman Hamilton served the city of Pikeville for 12 years. For 12 years, he went to work every day and put his life on the line in order to protect his community – and tragically, he paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is an honor to be able to tell his wife that she will never have to worry about another mortgage payment. That burden is off her shoulders forever,” said Frank Siller, the chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

- Advertisement -

The foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program was created in 2015 to pay off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who had young children.

Hamilton was survived by his wife, Chelsi, and their daughter.

“On the evening of March 13, 2018, my life was forever changed when my husband, Officer Scotty Hamilton of the Pikeville Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Our daughter, Brynlee, was only nine months old at the time,” Chelsi said as part of the Siller Foundation announcement.

Related Article: London Army widow to get free home

“We had spent the previous five years establishing our home and our family, and that perfect dream was pulled from us in an instant. In the two years that have followed, Brynlee and I have done what must be done to help us to achieve normalcy.

“Trying to balance my work schedule as a single mother has been one of my biggest challenges. I am grateful for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation for providing financial support so that I no longer have to figure out how to balance my time between working and spending quality time with Brynlee. Thanks to this foundation, I can now work part-time and focus more on being a mother to Brynlee; I can now focus on honoring Scotty’s memory by being a better mother,” Chelsi said.