Coronavirus hits homeless agency in unexpected way

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus is impacting daily habits in more and more ways. And sometimes, the impact is unexpected and yet still widespread.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is one example.

- Advertisement -

Every year, the agency raises about one third of its revenue by working at the Keeneland Race Track, cleaning the concession areas during the April and October racing sessions.

Keeneland has announced it will not have spectators at races in the first half of April. That means no work for the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. And no work means no revenues.

That could reduce the agency’s revenues from 25 to 50 percent.

The agency is asking donations to help continue services. For information, contact Executive Director Johnny Templin at 859-270-6919 or at Johnny@jchcky.com.