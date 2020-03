BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Parksville Water District has issued a boil water notice following a water line break.

The notice extends to about 64 customers in Boyle County and a handful in Casey County. The roads impacted include from 15000 Forkland Road to 18223 Forkland Road, Minors Branch Road, Elk Cave Road, Gorley Road, Indian Springs Road, Curtis Road, and Medlock Roa.

This advisory will stay in effect until further notice.