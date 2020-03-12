Waiver of fee linked to spike in GED signups

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky has seen a spike in the number of people signing up for GED testing after officials announced in January the fees would be waived.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says there has been an 81 percent increase in the number of signups for the testing, and a 38 percent increase in those who have earned a GED diploma.

The state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in funding in January to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to the testing.