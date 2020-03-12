Thieves make off with truck, trailer, mowers

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thieves made off with a truck and trailer loaded with zero-turn mowers early Thursday morning in Scott County.

Sheriff’s investigators need help finding them, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

A white Ford F-250 and a 28-foot Homesteader trailer were taken. The trailer contained five zero-turn mowers and lawn tools. The word “Aphix” is on the sides of the truck and a large artistic ‘A” on the side of the trailer.

According to surveillance video, the theft occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502.863.7855 or Text-A-Tip to 859.509.0510.