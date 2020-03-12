Suspected burglar falls asleep on the job

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A burglary suspect falls asleep on the job, making it easy for investigators.

According to Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, 33-year-old Robert Wagers, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, menacing, theft, possession of a forged instrument and other offenses following an incident March 11.

Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb responded to a complaint of an intruder at a house on High 421 South at about 8:30 Wednesday morning.

According to Robinson’s post on the department’s Facebook page, the investigators determined Wagers broke into rear door at the house and fell asleep. That’s where he was discovered by the property owner.

Jones found a vehicle identification plate on Wagers.