Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

TODAY: Nice for the first part of Thursday. Partly sunny, then increasing clouds heading into lunch time. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the mid 60s. Warm front moving through that could produce strong to severe storms after about 5 PM.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: 80% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Not quite as warm, with highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.