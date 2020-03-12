Severe storms moves through Kentucky

Warm moist air filtered its way into the Bluegrass Region making it really feel like Spring. Temperatures were in the upper 60s to low 70s with dew points moving into the 50s so for the first time this year we has a somewhat muggy afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms, lows in the mid 40s.

Friday, mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be a nice break from all gloomy and nasty weather we’ve had this week, but it doesn’t last long. The second system arrives late Saturday morning and we can expect a cold rain most of the day as it continues into the early hours of Sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm into next week with partly cloudy skies Monday but showers will be likely once again Tuesday.

Stay Tuned!

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 50s

SATURDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 40s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

THURSDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 60s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com