SEC cancels men’s basketball championship, sets ticket refunds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVQ) – The Southeastern Conference has cancelled the remaining days of the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville. And Thursday afternoon, it announced its ticket refund policy.

On tickets, the conference said on Twitter, “For SEC MBB Tourney, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who made purchases from SEC Office or an SEC university, or SEC Ticket Exchange. Ticket holders seeking refunds for online purchases via secondary market sites must contact those vendors directly”.

The tournament was scheduled for its second day Thursday with games continuing until Sunday’s championship.

The University of Kentucky Wildcats were the top seed.

SEC officlas said concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus prompted the decision which came less than 24 hours after the league announced Wednesday night it was severely limiting attendance at tournament games.

The following is the statement from the SEC:

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance.”

The SEC’s regular season champion, the University of Kentucky, will be awarded the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The SEC will provide additional updates on other scheduled SEC championship events as they become available. The SEC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).