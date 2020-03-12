Horse-trailer, plane collide at airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A truck driver was injured this morning when his truck pulling a horse trailer clipped the wing of a plane at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a semi-truck driving on the airport ramp hit the side of an H.E. Sutton Forwarding Company, also known as Tex Sutton, aircraft, according to Amy Caudill, director of marketing for the airport.

- Advertisement -

The aircraft wing went through the cab of the truck, injuring the driver. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Three other people in the back of the truck were uninjured.

No horses were injured, Caudill said.

When horses arrive or depart from the airport, horse trailers and semi-trucks are allowed access on the ramp to pick up the horses so the horses can go from the plane directly into the horse trailer.

The plane involved Thursday morning was from San Bernardino, Calif.

Airport operations were not impacted.