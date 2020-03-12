Boone, Boyle, Lincoln counties close schools a month

BOONE/ BOYLE/LINCOLN COUNTIES (WTVQ) – At least two area school districts have become the first to shut down for extended period and go to “non-traditional instruction methods in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Boone, Boyle and Lincoln counties made the announcements Thursday. And Clark County announced it has cancelled all extracurricular activities effective Thursday afternoon.

Other school districts are expected to follow suit.

“After much deliberation and consultation with the Boyle County Health department, and in light of the State of Emergency called by Governor Andy Beshear, Boyle County Schools has made the difficult decision to close schools for the next four weeks, March 16- April 10, the district said in a notice posted on its Web site.

The district will use waivers already in place to account for the days and the Legislature expects to add 10 days to those that don’t have to be made up. The district will use its non-traditional learning protocol for at-home learning.

“We have established a link on our website that speaks directly to COVID-19 and related information. In addition, we will utilize other communication channels such as notifications through text, voice calls, and social media channels like Facebook and Twitter, the district wrote.

“Beginning Monday, March 16 all school trips, athletic activities (including games and practices), club meetings, academic competitions and any other extracurricular activities are suspended until further notice. This includes any use of our facilities by outside groups,” the notice continued.

“We have also made the difficult decision to cancel Black + Gold this year. Because of the amount of planning that will need to occur over the next two months it was not feasible to accomplish the task to ensure a quality camp,” Superintendent Mike Lafavers noted.

Boone County’s NTI period will run from March 16 to Monday, April 20 with instruction delivered for all students during the day while at home. However, if the

State of Emergency is lifted before April 20 we may resume classes, the district said.

“For students receiving free and reduced lunches, the school cafeterias will remain open to provide breakfasts and lunches for take-out. Parent/Guardians will need to call the school cafeteria to place a request for a breakfast or lunch,” Boone County said.

Lincoln County Schools said its schools will be closed from March 13 to April 10.Students will return to class on April 13, the Monday after spring break.

However, if the state of the emergency is lifted, Lincoln County Schools may decide to use less NTI days and return to school prior to spring break, the district said.

As of Thursday morning, Lincoln County had no confirmed coronavirus cases but four residents have been tested and are awaiting results, the district said in a notice.

“We will be implementing Non-Traditional Instruction (Patriot Day Packets) starting Monday March 16th through April 3rd. March 13th was a previously scheduled staff work day and April 6th through April 10th is spring break. There will be no NTI packets on these days,” the district advised.

The district cancelled all extracurricular activities, including athletics, until further notice starting Thursday afternoon.

No students are permitted on campus. The food services department is devising a plan to provide breakfast and lunch for students, but that information will be released “soon.”