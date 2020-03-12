Blood Center again issues plea for donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Area blood banks again are urging healthy state residents to donate blood as concerns over the coronavirus are creating shortfalls while at the same time cancelling blood drives where supplies could be replenished.

A national plea went out Thursday for donations.

“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“We are experiencing numerous drive cancellations locally and as the coronavirus continues to spread we foresee additional cancellations and lower than expected turnout at drives that go on as scheduled. We are urging healthy individuals to donate at a Kentucky Blood Center donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as they can,” added Mandy Brajuha, marketing director for the Kentucky Blood Center.

Over the past week, blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

“We need people to prevent the blood supply from getting depleted. We need it not to get to the point that surgeries are having to get canceled.” That’s something we absolutely do not want to have happen. To ensure an adequate blood supply we need people to come out and donate blood”, said Dr. Marks.

The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times.

The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.,