LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Thousands of people were without power Wednesday night in Lexington after a piece of equipment failed.

According to Kentucky Utilities, around 3,500 people were still in the dark in north Lexington around 10:00 p.m.

KU says a piece of equipment failed, which impacted transmission lines, which, in turn, affected distribution lines, knocking out power to 6,700 customers.

The utility company didn’t have an estimate when all power would be restored.