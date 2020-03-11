Stray pet pig leads officers on chase

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Anderson County Animal Control officers got quite a chase Monday before finally catching their target.

Lawrenceburg residents had been reporting a runaway pet pig for several days but despite numerous efforts, Animal Control officers Zach Cotton and Jacob Downing had little luck spotting the animal, according to a story by Christian Marnon in the Anderson News.

Finally Monday, the two spotted the animal near Saffell Street Elementary. Literally the chase was on, winding through neighborhood streets and alleys for two hours, the newspaper reported.

Residents tried to help corner the animal, sometimes diving unsuccessfully. At one Cotton used a bag of dog food to almost lure the pig with his grasp only to have it dart off again.

Finally they wore it down on Smith Street, and Downing was able to dart from behind a car and grab it by its hind legs.