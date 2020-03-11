Race on Saturday to honor Nicholasville officer killed in 2015

Wednesday marks five years since a Nicholasville police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Burke Rhoads was killed in 2015 in a crash on US 27 near the Garrard-Jessamine County line.

Rhoads was heading to a police training exercise at the time of the crash.

On Saturday, the Nicholasville Police Department is hosting a race in Rhoads’ honor.

It’s called the Burke 5-Point-74-K.

Officer Rhoads’ badge number was 574.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at East Jessamine Middle School.