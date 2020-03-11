Potential severe weather for Thursday

After some morning fog/mist across the Bluegrass we’ve been left with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There are some very spot showers in southern Kentucky but it looks like the Bluegrass Region will stay dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday, partly cloudy skies, with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening, some storms may be severe, highs in the low 70s

LOOKING AHEAD

The next week will be very unsettled with several storm systems moving through Kentucky. The first significant one will be Thursday. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Predication Center for eastern Kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central Kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of Canada. This could spark off severe weather Thursday night into early Friday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The second system arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers.

Temperatures get really warm Monday and Tuesday with showers likely Monday evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the low 50s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s

