Lady Liberty taking road trip

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – For 150 years, Lady Justice has stood guard over the

Jessamine County Courthouse lawn.

And now after a thorough cleaning, she soon will be going back to her mount. But not before she tours the county and sits on display in the courthouse lobby for photo ops with area residents.

“Lady Justice is ready to roll!! She will be traveling around the county making a few appearances before being placed back atop the courthouse!” Jessamine County Judge Davi

d West said in a Facebook Post.

“Next week we plan on displaying her on the first floor of the courthouse. Please come take your photo with her, first chance in 150 years and possibly the last chance for 150 more!” West added.

Danny Clark and Clark Tool and Die did the refurbishment work on the statue.