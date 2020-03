GARRISON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers say a woman is dead after a head-on car crash in Lewis County.

Kentucky State Police say 25-year-old Jessica Pierce was headed east on KY 8 when she lost control of her car, crossed the center line and hit a car being driven by 41-year-old Jeanne Brown.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office says Brown died at the scene.

Troopers say Pierce and a passenger in Brown’s car were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.