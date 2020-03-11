Inmate dies in Woodford County jail

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators continue to look into the death of a state inmate who died Saturday in the Woodford County Detention Center.

According to Coroner Ronald Owens’ office, 41-year-old Tommy Gene Bowling was found unresponsive in his cell at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was an inmate from Estill County.

He was pronounced dead at the Bluegrass Community Hospital, according to the coroner.

The Kentucky State Police and the Woodford County Coroner’s office are investigating case. Autopsy results are pending.

Bowling was serving combined 15-year sentences from Estill County for burglary, receiving stolen property and promoting contraband in a jail, according to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup.

He had a parole hearing last May, but his parole was 24 months. His next possible parole date was July 1, 2021, according to the state system.

He entered the state prison system on March 7, 2017, according to the records. That was three years exactly before his death.

His expected release date was Sept. 19, 2026.