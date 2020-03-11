House fires keep Clay City busy

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been a busy few days for the Clay City Fire Department as two fires back-to-back stretched the volunteer department’s manpower.

A possible trash fire ignited a garage with a car and camper inside. That extended to a double-wide trailer which was a total loss, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Another trailer was heavily damaged on one end and another vehicle also was damaged.

Monday afternoon, another fire leveled a house, two out-buildings and more than three acres, the Facebook post said.

Clay City got assistance from volunteer firefighters from Stanton, Middlefork, Hargett, and Estill County. Clark County sent units to stand by in case Clay had any other calls.