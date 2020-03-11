Guns, drugs lead to federal charges

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people have been arrested on a federal indictment for conspiring to to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine into Floyd County.
Federal investigators have charged 31-year-old Christopher Francisco, of Danville, and 40-year-old Rodney Yount, of Pikeville, with several felonies, including weapons possession, according to the Floyd County Chronicle.
A third person whose name was redacted from the indictment also was named, the newspaper said.
All three individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment alleges Francisco also possessed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and a weapon on Feb. 11.