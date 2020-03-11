Girls’ Sweet 16 fans risk threat of coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — While the governor is asking all Kentuckians to avoid crowds and large gatherings there was a very large crowd at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington Wednesday.

They were there for the start of the girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament.

- Advertisement -

Most of the fans told us being there cheering on their loved ones, classmates, and students is more than worth the risk of the coronavirus.

The threat of the disease has cancelled a lot but not this tournament.

“I just feel like they’re causing panic for nothing,” says Mt. Washington teacher Denise Fryman who came out to support her school.

And though health officials are asking people to distance themselves socially and avoid large crowds, fans say no way.

“This is a great accomplishment for our girls and we want to be here to support them. We have three bus loads of students and all our administrators are here and that’s what it’s about, it’s about celebrating them,” says Mt. Washington teacher Melissa Gordon.

Several hundred people came out to the tournament’s first day – people from Pikeville, Mount Washington, Letcher County, and Elizabethtown.

Fans we spoke to were not worried about catching the coronavirus, only worried about their team winning.

“As long as you’re healthy and wash your hands and don’t touch your face you’re fine,” says Fryman.

Fans say it would be heartbreaking if no one came out to support the girls because of fear of the illness.

“Yeah, if we didn’t come out to support our girls it would be devastating. I mean we haven’t made it since when, 2004?” says Fryman.

For one player’s father, he says her finally making it to the tournament is a can’t miss life experience.

“She’s been playing ball since sixth grade and we’ve fell short each year so this is a once is a lifetime. You gotta do what ya gotta do to be sure and support the kids and be here to support her so that social distance.. it is what it is,” says Roy Freeman who has a daughter playing in the tournament.

Rupp Arena is taking the threat serious. Hand sanitizer dispensers are set up as soon as you walk in.

Fans say this is nice and makes them more aware.

The girls’ tournament is scheduled through Sunday.