Funding released to help repair flood-damaged roads, bridges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Federal officials have released emergency funds to help repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding last month in Kentucky.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Tuesday that $2 million is available to the state.
Heavy rain fell across Kentucky beginning on Feb. 3 and caused flash flooding and landslides.
The governor declared a state of emergency four days later.
The funds will reimburse Kentucky for costs associated with emergency repairs to federal-aid highways.
Officials say more than 160 damaged sites across 10 counties were reported.