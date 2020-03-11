Funding released to help repair flood-damaged roads, bridges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Federal officials have released emergency funds to help repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding last month in Kentucky.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Tuesday that $2 million is available to the state.

- Advertisement -

Heavy rain fell across Kentucky beginning on Feb. 3 and caused flash flooding and landslides.

The governor declared a state of emergency four days later.

The funds will reimburse Kentucky for costs associated with emergency repairs to federal-aid highways.

Officials say more than 160 damaged sites across 10 counties were reported.