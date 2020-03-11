Doctor gets fine, probation for pill maneuver

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 44-year-old doctor who left blank prescriptions for his staff to fill out so his patents would not be inconvenienced while he was overseas has been sentenced to a $10,000 fine and three years on probation.
According to federal court records, Mohammed Mazumder, of Lexington, was sentenced March 3 in connection with his former practice at the Appalachian Primary Care Center in Prestonsburg in Floyd County.
The sentence called for no jail time for the charges of conspiring to illegally distribute 3.26 grams of the powerful pain killer oxycodone.
The records state that for nine months between July 2015 and March 2016, the doctor left blank prescriptions at the clinic. They later would be filled out by his staff for patients.
In his own defense, the doctor said he was directed to follow the practice by the clinic’s owner, who was named but not indicted as a conspirator. His lawyers said the practice wasn’t done with intent but rather to make sure patients got their medicine.