City of Lexington suspends programs for senior citizens as coronavirus precaution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton on Wednesday announced the city will suspend programs for senior citizens as a coronavirus precaution.

Beginning on Friday, March 13, officials say there will be no programming for seniors at the Senior Center, the Charles Young Center, the Bell House, or Black and Williams Center, which hosts Elder Crafters. The centers will be closed to the public.

“Senior adults and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for complications of COVID-19,” says Mayor Linda Gorton. “The CDC recommends people over the age of 60, and anyone with heart, lung or kidney disease, cancer or diabetes, stay at home as much as possible. We know this virus is most dangerous for our seniors. We need to take steps to protect them.”

Officials say while the programming is suspended, staff members’ responsibilities will shift to involve more outreach to seniors at home. Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, which works with the City, says it will deliver lunch to seniors who depend on the meals at the Senior Center.

Gorton says the programming will be reinstated as soon as possible. “We know our seniors enjoy these programs, and we hope to get them back on line as soon as we get past the threat of this virus,” she says.

COVID-19 testing today revealed no new cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. There are still a total of 8 positive cases statewide.