LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky jail was placed on lockdown briefly Tuesday after some inmates became sick.

Bullitt County Detention Center Chief Deputy Carl Reesor told news outlets that six inmates have a high fever and several others exhibited flu-like symptoms.

He said the inmates were tested for the flu, not the new coronavirus.

The lockdown began at around 8:30 a.m. It was lifted by Tuesday afternoon.