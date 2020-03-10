Unsettled weather continues across the Bluegrass

It was the start of a very unsettled week weather wise with showers likely all every day, but the seven day forecast looks worse than it is. Rain showers have been the focus today as a cold front moves through the Bluegrass Region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday, partly cloudy skies, spot showers possible in the afternoon, highs in the low 60s

LOOKING AHEAD

The next week will be very unsettled with several storm systems moving through Kentucky. The first significant one will be Thursday. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Predication Center for central Kentucky a low pressure center drops south out of Canada. This could spark off severe weather Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The second system arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm Monday and Tuesday with showers likely Monday evening.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, spot showers possible, highs in the low 60s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers likely in the afternoon, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the low 50s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the mid 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com