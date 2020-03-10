UK Healthcare officials: There will be enough coronavirus tests available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Doctors at UK Healthcare say there will be enough coronavirus tests available to test everyone who needs to be tested.

Right now in Kentucky, 34 people have been tested, 28 of those have come back negative.

Doctors at UK say more commercial labs are now able to run the tests which will make it more widely available.

It had been reported this weekend UK was running low on protective gear for staff.

The health system says it isn’t concerned.

UK says it also has a contingency plan to get more equipment from the state.