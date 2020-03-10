Ohio State University classes will be conducted online for the rest of the month

Ohio has confirmed its first three cases of the new coronavirus as it continues to test for additional cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio has confirmed its first three cases of the new coronavirus as it continues to test for additional cases.

Health officials say the three people are from Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio and are quarantined at home.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency allowing Ohio to buy health-related supplies without bidding out contracts.

The governor has also banned nonessential travel for state employees.

Ohio State University has announced its classes will be conducted online for at least the rest of the month.

Elections officials are moving 128 polling places out of nursing homes for the March 17 primary.