New information about coronavirus victims released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More information was released on Tuesday about the six people in Kentucky who have the coronavirus.
The governor says the three people in Harrison County are a 27-year-old woman who works at the Walmart in Cynthiana.
- Advertisement -
UK Hospital says after being admitted in critical condition, she has been upgraded to fair condition.
Also a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.
The governor says they are all connected but not to the Walmart.
The two patients in Fayette County are both men ages 46 and 49.
And, the lone case in Jefferson County is a 69-year-old man.
Photo from ABC News