Keeneland suspends those named in federal horse doping scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland Race Course in Lexington is suspending people named in a federal race horse doping indictment from training, racing or selling on its property.

On Monday, authorities in New York charged more than two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others in what they describe as a widespread international scheme to illegally drug horses to make them run faster. The charges were detailed in four indictments.

In response to the federal indictments filed by the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney, Bill Thomason, President & CEO of Keeneland Association Inc. has issued the following statement:

“The administration of illegal medication and other improper substances to our equine athletes, as outlined by the indictments brought forth by federal prosecutors, is simply unacceptable. Putting profits and self-interest over the safety and integrity of our sport and its athletes has never, and will never, be tolerated by Keeneland. As the legal proceedings against the individuals identified by federal prosecutors unfold, the Thoroughbred racing community must continue to strengthen our screening processes. In the meantime, Keeneland will suspend the individuals in question from participating in training, racing or sales activities on our property. We have faith in the legal system and appreciate the work of the federal law enforcement, including the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s office. Ensuring the safety and well-being of these horses will always be our top priority.”